Poland restricts Chinese vehicles over data fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has banned Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities due to concerns that onboard sensors could potentially be used to collect sensitive data, the Polish Army said.

Authorities said such vehicles may still be allowed on certain secured sites if specific functions are disabled and additional security measures are applied according to facility rules, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The military has also banned connecting company phones to infotainment systems in Chinese-made vehicles to reduce the risk of data exposure.

Officials said the restrictions do not apply to publicly accessible military-related locations such as hospitals, clinics, libraries, or garrison clubs.

The army described the move as a precautionary measure aligned with security practices used by NATO allies to protect defence infrastructure.

News.Az