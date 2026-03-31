Major fire hits Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant in Russia - VIDEO

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Ukrainian monitoring channels report that a fire broke out at a major petrochemical facility in Russia’s Tatarstan region following an explosion.

According to preliminary information, one of the units at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant is currently on fire. The extent of the damage and any potential casualties have not yet been officially confirmed, News.Az reports, citing the company’s official website.

The facility, located in Nizhnekamsk, is considered one of the largest petrochemical production sites in Russia.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim specializes in the production of synthetic rubber and plastics and is also among the world’s notable producers of petrochemical products.

Authorities have not yet released detailed statements regarding the cause of the explosion. Further updates are expected as more verified information becomes available.

News.Az