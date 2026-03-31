Tesla showroom in Sydney catches fire in suspected arson - VIDEO

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A Tesla showroom in western Sydney caught fire overnight in what the company described as a suspected arson attack, rather than an issue involving its electric vehicles.

Police responded to the incident at the showroom on Church Street in Parramatta shortly after 3:20 a.m., following reports of multiple vehicles on fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Video shared on social media showed flames spreading inside the showroom, with three vehicles parked near the windows engulfed in fire.

Dealerships for rival brands along the same street were undamaged in the incident.

NSW Police said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but Tesla has blamed it on a deliberate act, and said it is not the result of a Tesla vehicle battery or charger catching fire. Tesla store in Parramatta, Australia, burns after suspected arson attack. pic.twitter.com/ZcwdaPkDIw — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 31, 2026 "Tesla Australia has confirmed a Tesla Store has been the subject of a suspected arson attack overnight, the building has suffered fire damage with several vehicles being caught in the fire," a spokesperson said. "Tesla has confirmed this is not a vehicle or battery related fire. Police are now investigating the arson attack on the building." A statement from NSW Police reads: "Officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended the scene and Fire and Rescue NSW arrived to extinguish the blaze. "Police understand three vehicles were destroyed and part of the building was damaged by the fire. There were no injuries reported. "A crime scene has been established, and police commenced an investigation into the incident." The Sydney blaze follows a series of Tesla stores and infrastructure attacked overseas in early 2025, as CEO Elon Musk became involved in the administration of re-elected US President Donald Trump. Incidents ranged from showrooms being vandalised with graffiti, to stores and even charging stations being set alight.

News.Az