Tesla showroom in Sydney catches fire in suspected arson - VIDEO
A Tesla showroom in western Sydney caught fire overnight in what the company described as a suspected arson attack, rather than an issue involving its electric vehicles.
Police responded to the incident at the showroom on Church Street in Parramatta shortly after 3:20 a.m., following reports of multiple vehicles on fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Video shared on social media showed flames spreading inside the showroom, with three vehicles parked near the windows engulfed in fire.
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Dealerships for rival brands along the same street were undamaged in the incident.
NSW Police said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but Tesla has blamed it on a deliberate act, and said it is not the result of a Tesla vehicle battery or charger catching fire.
Tesla store in Parramatta, Australia, burns after suspected arson attack. pic.twitter.com/ZcwdaPkDIw— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 31, 2026
By Nijat Babayev