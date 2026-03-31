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Poland rejects US request to deploy its Patriot system to Middle East

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Poland rejects US request to deploy its Patriot system to Middle East
Source: Polish government

The United States has requested that Poland deploy one of its Patriot missile batteries to the Middle East, but Warsaw has declined the proposal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland’s Patriot systems are dedicated to protecting the country’s airspace and NATO’s eastern flank.

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He emphasized that there are no plans to relocate the missile batteries outside Poland.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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