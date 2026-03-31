Wizz Air extends Israel flight suspension

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Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has extended its suspension of flights to and from Israel, as Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport remains closed to foreign carriers amid the ongoing war with Iran.

The airline announced that cancellations will now continue through April 20, extending the previously set date of April 14, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Wizz Air had planned to establish an operational aviation hub in Israel as early as April, a move expected to increase competition and reduce high ticket prices.

However, those plans have been delayed due to the conflict.

Israel’s airspace has been closed to foreign airlines since February 28, when the war with Iran began.

News.Az