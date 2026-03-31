Drone ship builder Saronic valuation jumps to $9bn after funding

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U.S.-based defense technology startup Saronic Technologies has more than doubled its valuation to over $9 billion after closing a massive $1.75 billion funding round, highlighting surging investor interest in next-generation military technologies.

The round was led by Kleiner Perkins and included a mix of new and existing investors, as funding continues to pour into companies developing autonomous and AI-powered defense systems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Saronic, which builds unmanned surface vessels, is rapidly expanding its operations as demand grows for faster, more cost-effective military solutions. The company previously raised $600 million in early 2025 at a $4 billion valuation.

The startup has already secured a $392 million contract with the U.S. Navy for its Corsair vessel, a smaller autonomous ship designed for scalable production. Its manufacturing facilities are capable of producing thousands of units per year.

Looking ahead, Saronic plans to broaden its vessel lineup, including larger models such as the Marauder, and invest in new production capacity across Louisiana and Texas. It is also developing a next-generation shipyard project known as “Port Alpha.”

The company’s rapid rise comes amid a broader boom in defense technology, as governments seek to modernize military capabilities while reducing costs and production timelines.

Rising geopolitical tensions and shifting U.S. defense priorities have further fueled investor appetite for startups like Saronic, which aim to deliver advanced systems more quickly than traditional contractors.

With its latest funding, Saronic’s workforce has grown to more than 1,300 employees, positioning the company as a major emerging player in the evolving defense tech landscape.

News.Az