Air China, Qatar Airways expand as travel surges

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Global airlines are accelerating expansion plans as international travel demand rebounds, rolling out new routes, partnerships, and passenger-focused services across key regions.

One of the most notable developments comes from Air China, which has resumed direct flights between Beijing and Pyongyang after a six-year pause. The move signals a cautious reopening of North Korea and reflects Beijing’s continued economic and diplomatic backing, following the recent restoration of cross-border rail links, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia Airlines is celebrating the first anniversary of its Paris–Kuala Lumpur route. The airline has carried over 156,000 passengers on the route so far, with strong demand driven by both business and leisure travelers.

Meanwhile, in the United States, tensions over aviation security funding have disrupted operations. A political standoff over financing for the Transportation Security Administration left agents without pay for weeks, prompting intervention from Donald Trump, who authorized emergency funds to stabilize the situation.

Regional airlines are also strengthening their foothold. Maldivian marked 18 years of service to India, maintaining key connections to major cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin, underscoring the importance of regional travel corridors.

In the Gulf, Etihad Airways has launched a new long-haul route to North Carolina, further expanding its footprint in the U.S. market while improving connectivity between the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

At the same time, Qatar Airways has increased flight frequencies to more than 90 destinations through mid-April, signaling continued operational recovery and growing passenger demand.

Innovation is also reshaping the inflight experience. Latvia-based airBaltic has introduced onboard shopping via its Wi-Fi portal, allowing passengers to browse and purchase from thousands of global brands while in the air.

Across Europe, Transavia France is boosting domestic connectivity with new routes linking Paris-Orly to Nice, Marseille, and Toulouse, strengthening its presence in the competitive short-haul market.

Elsewhere, ASL Airlines France has resumed humanitarian operations in Mauritania, continuing its support for aid missions in the region.

Taken together, these developments highlight a clear industry trend: airlines are not just recovering—they are actively expanding, investing in innovation, and competing to capture a new wave of global travel demand.

News.Az