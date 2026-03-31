Chongqing tunnel blast kills 4, injures 9 workers

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A powerful explosion at a highway tunnel construction site in southwest China’s Chongqing has killed four workers and injured nine others, local authorities confirmed.

The blast occurred on Monday afternoon at around 3:10 pm at a tunnel section under construction along a national highway linking Hubei and Sichuan provinces, according to officials in Wanzhou District, News.Az reports, citing China Daily.

Initial reports said one person was missing and 12 others were injured. By Tuesday midnight, rescue teams recovered the missing worker’s body, while three of the injured later died from their wounds despite medical treatment, bringing the death toll to four.

Authorities said the explosion is suspected to have been caused by flammable gas inside the tunnel. The site has been sealed off, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause.

Emergency crews remain on site as safety inspections continue at the construction zone.

News.Az