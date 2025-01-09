Poland's president urges Netanyahu be allowed to visit Auschwitz despite ICC indictment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has called for a special exemption to let Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend events in the country marking 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp, without facing the risk of arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant. Poland will host a memorial service eight decades after Allied forces seized the notorious camp from German troops and liberated the surviving prisoners on January 27, 1945, News.az reports citing CBS news .

Duda sent a letter to Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk urging an exemption for Netanyahu, who has not said whether he wishes to attend the annual event, as he's done several times previously, according to a statement confirmed by the head of the Polish president's office, Malgorzata Paprocka.Duda highlighted the significance of the 80th Auschwitz memorial service, saying any representatives from Israel, particularly those in leadership positions, should be able to participate without legal obstacles.The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the war in Gaza that followed.

