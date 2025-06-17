Poland says GPS disruptions on Baltic could be related to Russia

Poland has been observing GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday, adding its sources suggest they were "related to the actions of the Russian Federation, including sabotage actions", News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. Russia has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Polish media have reported cases of GPS malfunction in the north of the country, including private drones flying away in unknown directions or losing connection.

