Hantavirus-hit cruise ship anchors off Tenerife as evacuation begins - VIDEO

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A cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak has anchored off Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, prompting the start of a controlled evacuation operation involving international health and government authorities.

The vessel, the MV Hondius operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, was carrying more than 140 people from over 20 countries when the outbreak was reported. Instead of docking at port, the ship remained anchored offshore to allow for managed disembarkation procedures, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

Passengers and some crew members were evacuated in small boats as part of a tightly coordinated operation. Authorities, including the World Health Organisation and Spanish officials, are overseeing the response together with several national governments.

The evacuation process has been described as strictly controlled due to health concerns linked to the outbreak, with transport and movement carefully regulated as individuals are transferred from the ship to shore.

The situation remains under monitoring as health authorities continue assessments and manage the ongoing evacuation effort in the Canary Islands region.

News.Az