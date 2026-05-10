Ukraine reports continued fighting and strikes despite declared ceasefire

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Ukrainian officials have reported ongoing Russian drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes over the past 24 hours, despite a ceasefire that was announced between Russia and Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that both sides had agreed to a three-day ceasefire from May 9 to May 11 as part of a broader effort to revive stalled peace talks aimed at ending the more than four-year-long war, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

However, fighting continued across several regions of Ukraine. In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, one person was killed and three others were wounded following Russian strikes, according to regional authorities. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, officials reported that eight people, including two children, were injured in drone attacks on the regional capital and nearby settlements.

In the southern Kherson region, seven people, including a child, were wounded in drone and artillery attacks since early Saturday. In the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, a child was injured and infrastructure was damaged in further strikes.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched 27 long-range drones overnight, all of which were intercepted by air defence systems. Despite the reduced number of drones compared to previous attacks, Ukrainian officials confirmed continued hostilities.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, 147 clashes were recorded along the front line in the same period. Ukrainian authorities have not officially commented on any violations of the US-brokered ceasefire, which was also expected to include the exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war from each side.

Earlier in the week, both Russia and Ukraine had announced separate temporary ceasefires, but each side later accused the other of violating the agreements shortly after they came into effect.

News.Az