Public risk remains low amid hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship near Tenerife

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The World Health Organisation has said the public health risk linked to the hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius remains low as the vessel heads toward Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands.

The statement comes as international authorities prepare a large-scale evacuation and monitoring operation involving multiple governments and health agencies, News.Az reports, citing Premium Times ng.

The ship, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, has more than 140 passengers and crew from over 20 countries on board. According to WHO, six confirmed hantavirus cases and three deaths have been linked to the outbreak so far. The virus involved has been identified as the Andes strain, which is known for rare cases of human-to-human transmission.

Health officials said there are currently no symptomatic passengers remaining on the vessel. Spanish authorities, together with WHO and international partners, are preparing strict disembarkation and quarantine procedures as the ship arrives near Tenerife. Passengers are expected to be transferred under controlled conditions and repatriated through special transport arrangements.

The outbreak began during the ship’s expedition voyage after several passengers became ill. The situation triggered international contact tracing efforts across multiple countries after some passengers had already disembarked earlier in the journey.

WHO officials stressed that the outbreak should not be viewed as a repeat of the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that transmission risk to the wider public remains limited. Authorities continue to monitor passengers and crew as the evacuation operation proceeds in the Canary Islands.

News.Az