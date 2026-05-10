Isle of Bute businesses affected by rising global oil prices

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Businesses on the Isle of Bute are experiencing pressure as global oil price increases continue to affect operating costs and local economic conditions.

Local firms say the rise in energy and fuel costs is adding financial strain, with transport, supply chains and day-to-day operations becoming more expensive. Business owners describe the situation as increasingly difficult, particularly for small enterprises that rely heavily on imports and tourism-related activity, News.Az reports, citing STV News.

The broader global oil shock has been linked to ongoing geopolitical instability and fluctuations in energy markets, which have contributed to rising costs across Scotland and other regions. On the island, concerns have been raised that continued price increases could further reduce profit margins and limit business growth.

The Isle of Bute, part of Argyll and Bute, has a local economy that depends on small businesses, hospitality and seasonal tourism, making it particularly sensitive to changes in fuel and energy prices. Rising costs are also being felt in transport links and supply logistics, which are essential for island communities.

Business representatives warn that sustained high oil prices could continue to put pressure on trading conditions, with uncertainty over how long the global energy situation will remain volatile.

News.Az