Israel built secret military base in Iraq to support Iran campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel secretly built and operated a military outpost in Iraq’s western desert to support its air campaign against Iran.

The base was constructed ahead of the escalation of the conflict and was used as a logistical hub as well as a location for Israeli special forces and search-and-rescue operations supporting long-range air missions against Iran. The facility significantly extended Israel’s operational reach, allowing it to conduct strikes far from its own territory, News.Az reports, citing WSJ.

The existence of the base was known to U.S. officials, and it was used during a period of intensive Israeli air operations. In early March, the site was nearly exposed after a local Iraqi shepherd reported unusual military activity in the area. Iraqi forces sent to investigate were struck by Israeli air attacks, resulting in casualties, as Israel moved to protect the secrecy of the installation.

The incident later led to confusion, with Iraqi authorities initially blaming the United States before details emerged pointing to Israeli involvement. Iraq formally lodged a complaint with the United Nations over the strike.

According to the report, the base functioned as part of a broader Israeli military strategy in its confrontation with Iran, enabling faster response times and supporting special operations during the air campaign.

News.Az