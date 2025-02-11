Poland scrambles fighter jets after Russian strike on Ukraine

Two MiG 29 fighter jets take part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland on 12 October 2022. Photo: AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

In response to a Russian missile attack on western Ukraine, Polish and allied fighter jets were deployed early Tuesday morning to bolster security in the region.

Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were also placed on high alert, Poland’s Operational Command said on X, News.Az reports, citing Polish media.

"In the early hours, Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, damaging the gas sector and power plants, leading to electricity shortages," the Operational Command stated.

After a few hours, Poland’s Operational Command announced the conclusion of the air operation, confirming that Polish airspace had not been violated. Once the situation stabilized, defense systems returned to normal operational status.

"We confirm that no violations of Polish airspace have been observed," emphasized Poland’s Operational Command in an official statement.

News.Az