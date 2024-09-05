Poland secures $285M air radar deal with Spain’s Indra to boost military capabilities

Poland has signed a $285 million contract with Spanish company Indra for air traffic control systems, part of a broader effort to enhance the country's military capabilities.

The announcement was made by Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Bejda, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The deal is among the contracts worth $520 million in total that Poland announced during the annual international military trade fair in the southern city of Kielce."These are systems that are highly anticipated by the Polish army, sought after by our pilots and commanders, as well as by all those who operate military airports," deputy defense minister Pawel Bejda said, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP.Poland last week announced it would spend 4.7 percent of its annual economic output on defense next year, more than twice NATO's target of two percent.It has signed a string of military deals in recent years, notably with the United States for Apache attack helicopters and F-35 modern fighter jets.The radars will help the Polish army to "safely observe the sky so that our aircraft, including the most modern F-35s, can take off and land without disruptions," Bejda added.The first of the 32 F-35 fighter jets ordered by Warsaw from the United States for $4.6 billion are due to be deployed in Poland from 2026.

