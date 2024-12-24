Poland secures major deal for new military equipment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Polish government has signed two deals worth almost €4 billion with a domestic arms producer in a bid to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

The agreements, signed with Huta Stalowa Wola, a subsidiary of the state-owned Polish Armaments Group, include the purchase of 96 Krab self-propelled howitzers and 250 support vehicles for South Korea’s K9 self-propelled howitzers, News.az reports, citing foreign media. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who visited the arms producer on Monday to sign the agreements, wrote on X platform: “Today we signed two agreements for one of the biggest purchases in the Polish defense industry: 96 KRAB self-propelled howitzers with command, command-staff and ammunition vehicles (and) over 250 accompanying vehicles.“Nearly 17 billion zlotys (€3.98 billion) will go to our defense industry and the best equipment will go to the Polish Armed Forces.”

News.Az