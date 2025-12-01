Poland seeks EU arrest warrants in rail sabotage case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish prosecutors are seeking European Arrest Warrants for two Ukrainian citizens accused of carrying out Russian-backed sabotage on a key railway line last month. The suspects, Yevhenii Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, allegedly damaged parts of the Warsaw–Lublin rail route on Nov. 15–16 under orders from Russian intelligence before fleeing to Belarus.

The attack, described by Warsaw as an unprecedented act of sabotage, involved explosives that damaged the track and overhead lines, shattering a train window. The route is frequently used to deliver aid to Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A Polish court has already issued national arrest warrants, charging both men with espionage and sabotage on behalf of foreign services — crimes that could result in life imprisonment. Another Ukrainian citizen has been charged with assisting the suspects by driving them to scout the site.

Poland has warned of a growing wave of hybrid threats, pointing to multiple cases of sabotage and espionage linked to Russian and Belarusian services. The country, which borders Ukraine and serves as a major hub for Western military aid, has faced repeated attempts to disrupt key infrastructure, including Russian drones violating Polish airspace earlier this year.

News.Az