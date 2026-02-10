Poland seeks EU warrant for ex-minister in Hungary
Polish prosecutors requested a European arrest warrant on Tuesday for a former justice minister who was granted political asylum by Hungary last month.
Prosecutors filed a request for a European arrest warrant against Zbigniew Ziobro, who is facing multiple charges in Poland, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The prosecutor’s office said Ziobro was “most likely hiding in a European Union country to avoid criminal liability,” and “his current address is unknown.”
The motion came after officials issued a domestic arrest warrant last week, and a Warsaw court ordered pre-trial detention of the former minister, who is suspected of committing 26 offences relating to the misuse of public funds and abuse of power.
Ziobro is accused of establishing and leading an “organised criminal group” that allegedly misused around €35.4 million ($42 million) from a state program to help crime victims.
By Ulviyya Salmanli