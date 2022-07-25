Poland sends PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has handed over a batch of PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks to Ukraine, Krzysztof Platek, spokesman of the Armaments Agency of Poland’s Defense Ministry, has announced, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“The shortage of tanks that emerges in Poland after the transfer to Ukraine of more than 200 T-72 tanks and a certain number of PT-91 Twardy tanks, whose number I can’t name, will be fully compensated, even with a surplus,” Platek noted.

Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak also confirmed the transfer of a new batch of tanks by Poland to Kyiv.

Yerman said on Twitter that Polish PT-91 Twardy MBTs are "in Ukraine."

The president’s office chief has thanked Ukraine’s Polish friends for their assistance.

The PT-91 Twardy tank was created in Poland based on the T-72M1. The biggest technical changes in the Polish tank, compared to the T-72, relate to the new DRAWA fire control system and active armor developed by ERAWA.

News.Az