Explosion in Vladikavkaz injures eight, child among victims - VIDEO

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An explosion at a pyrotechnics warehouse in Vladikavkaz has left eight people injured, including a child, according to emergency services.

The incident occurred on April 10 on Partizanskaya Street. Preliminary reports indicate that a blast inside the warehouse triggered a fire, which quickly spread to a nearby building housing a construction goods store, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thick smoke was seen rising above the area, with eyewitnesses reporting a dense plume visible from multiple parts of the city.

💥 Eight people, including one child, were injured in an explosion in Vladikavkaz.



Emergency services are working at the scene, and debris removal is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/oP81QKtyq2 — News.Az (@news_az) April 10, 2026

Emergency crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia were deployed to the scene and are working under heightened conditions to contain the fire and manage the aftermath.

Initially, only two injuries were reported, but the number later rose to eight. Authorities confirmed that all victims received medical assistance and were hospitalized where necessary.

Among the injured is one minor, officials said.

Regional head Sergey Menyailo stated that emergency services, along with city and regional authorities, continue to operate at the scene as investigations into the cause of the explosion remain ongoing.

News.Az