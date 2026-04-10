Azerbaijan denies false missile launch claims

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The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan has dismissed claims that missiles were launched from Azerbaijan towards Gulf countries during the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calling the reports completely false and unfounded.

In an official statement, the agency said unverified information has recently been spreading across social media platforms, alleging missile launches originating from Azerbaijani territory. Authorities stressed that these claims do not reflect reality, News.Az reports, citing Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

The agency warned that, amid ongoing regional tensions, the spread of inaccurate and unconfirmed information can mislead public opinion and appears to be part of deliberate disinformation efforts.

“These types of allegations are either intentional provocations or the result of irresponsible and baseless approaches,” the statement said.

The agency also highlighted that, given modern technological capabilities, it is not difficult to determine the origin and trajectory of missiles or other aerial objects. Countries in the region, including those in the Gulf, operate advanced radar and monitoring systems capable of accurately identifying such activity.

The agency reaffirmed that Azerbaijan remains committed to international law, respect for state sovereignty, and the maintenance of regional stability.

It called on media outlets and social media users to rely only on verified and credible sources, and to refrain from spreading unconfirmed or misleading information.

The statement also urged journalists and content creators to demonstrate professionalism and responsibility, emphasising the importance of accuracy in information dissemination, particularly during sensitive periods.

News.Az