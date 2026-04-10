Belgium’s Antwerp port hit by oil spill, operations halted

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An oil spill at the Deurganck Dock in Belgium’s Port of Antwerp has caused significant disruption to port operations, authorities said on Friday.

The incident took place during a bunkering operation on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Although the source of the leak has since been stopped and the vessels directly involved have been secured for clean-up operations, the spilled oil spread overnight into the Scheldt River, according to a statement from the port authority.

Port of Antwerp reported that the pollution has extended beyond the initial incident site, affecting vessels at nearby terminals as well as several inland ships operating in surrounding waters. Authorities also warned that nearby natural areas along the river could be impacted.

As a result, access to the port via the Scheldt River has been temporarily suspended.

Port officials expressed regret over the disruption to operations and the potential impact on the river’s fragile ecosystems, emphasizing that environmental protection remains a top priority.

To improve coordination between relevant services, an operational emergency coordination mechanism has been activated in consultation with the harbor master. Emergency services have been fully mobilized and are focusing on containment and clean-up efforts.

The Port of Antwerp is part of the wider Port of Antwerp-Bruges, which is the second-largest port in Europe by cargo volume after Rotterdam.

News.Az