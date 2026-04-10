Senior Iranian official dies after reported attack injuries

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Kamal Kharrazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former Iranian foreign minister, has died after reportedly sustaining injuries in a US-Israeli strike earlier this week.

According to individuals close to him, Kharrazi, who was wounded in an attack targeting his residence in Tehran, died on Thursday night. News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV that he “attained martyrdom.”

His wife was killed in the same incident on April 1.

Kharrazi held several senior positions over a public career spanning decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He headed the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and served as a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader.

According to Press TV, the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, established in June 2006, is an advisory body reporting directly to the Supreme Leader and provides long-term strategic analysis on foreign policy and international relations.

Kharrazi also served as Iran’s foreign minister from 20 August 1997 to 24 August 2005 and was a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

News.Az