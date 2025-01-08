Poland takes over EU council presidency amid challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the slogan “Security Europe!”, Poland took over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council in 2025 at a critical juncture. The 27-member EU faces challenges, including a fragile economy, the ongoing consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine, and obstacles to further enlargement, News.az reports citing Voice of America .

Adding to the shifting geopolitical landscape, the return of Donald Trump to the White House this month, with his “America First” agenda, raises concerns about potential new U.S. tariffs on European exports and increased pressure on EU countries to boost defense spending.While leaders in France and Germany are preoccupied with domestic political challenges, Poland, often seen as a disruptive force in EU politics, is now moving into the driver’s seat.At an inauguration gala at the National Theatre in Warsaw on Jan. 3, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged his EU partners to focus on strength and resilience. “If Europe is powerless, it won’t survive,” Tusk said. “We must protect freedom and sovereignty and make Europe strong again.”“Security, security, security — defense security, energy security, and food security,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski emphasized to VOA when asked about Poland’s main objectives.The Russian invasion of Ukraine and hybrid threats from Russia and Belarus put Poland at the front line of European and NATO defense. Poland, which invests 4.7% of its GDP into defense — far surpassing NATO’s 2% guideline — is pushing EU member states to ramp up defense spending and develop a collective security strategy.“Two percent is not enough. It is the absolute minimum,” Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told VOA, echoing President-elect Trump on his demand for European nations to spend more on their defense.The Polish defense minister added that nations that fall short risk losing influence in strategic decisions. “Europe must do more for security, not to replace the Americans in Europe, but to keep them in Europe,” he said."Poland's role will be crucial during this time," Mykola Kniazhytsky, co-chair of the Ukrainian parliamentary group on relations with Poland, told VOA. He emphasized that Poland has been a strong ally of Ukraine, and with its leadership in the EU, he hopes it “will help to build a stronger defense system within the union."In addition to security, Poland aims to bolster the EU's economic resilience. That includes fostering competitiveness, enhancing trade independence, and addressing energy challenges exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.The vice president of the Res Publica Foundation, Magda Jakubowska noted that Poland sees opportunities to turn defense investments into economic advantages, creating a more robust and innovative European defense industry.One of Poland’s key goals for the presidency is to advance the EU's enlargement process, particularly for Ukraine and Moldova. Foreign Minister Sikorski stressed to VOA that while Moldova may progress more quickly due to its smaller size, Ukraine’s path is more complicated because of its large, diverse economy, as well as the war with Russia.He pointed out that Ukraine’s integration into the EU would require significant alignment with European regulations. "It’s not really a negotiation," Sikorski explained, "Ukraine must align its national laws with the EU’s existing regulations."Despite the challenges, Sikorski is confident that the rewards of EU membership would be invaluable for Ukraine, both politically and economically.Ukraine and Poland also need to address some bilateral economic and historical disputes. With Poland set to hold presidential elections in the coming months, Kniazhytsky hopes that political debates around Ukraine will not be used as a tool by political players during their campaigns.“I hope that the strategic interests of Poland will come to the forefront and that we will see continued support for Ukraine’s aspirations,” he said.Jakubowska highlights Poland’s active role as a strong advocate for Ukraine and Moldova’s EU integration. Jakubowska emphasized Poland’s strategic interest in fostering democratic, free-market neighbors to the east, an objective that will, in her view, significantly enhance regional stability.“European security very much depends on the neighborhood, on the secure neighborhood,” she said. “So, the Ukraine accession is one, but also we have the Western Balkans. We have Georgia. And this is important to set a European tone, European agenda, and European priorities in those countries.”Jakubowska says the presidency offers Poland a platform to influence the EU’s stance on those nations, working to ensure that Europe’s eastern borders remain secure and politically aligned with democratic values.Poland’s presidency also highlights the growing influence of Central and Eastern European countries within the EU. The country’s geographic location and historical experience with authoritarian threats give it a unique perspective on Europe's challenges.The Baltic states and Poland have forged strong alliances, particularly in response to Russian aggression. With Sweden and Finland joining NATO, this regional bloc has become a crucial player in shaping EU and NATO policies.“This is an opportunity for Central Europe to demonstrate leadership,” Jakubowska said. “Poland’s presidency can set the tone for how the EU navigates security, integration, and economic challenges in the coming years.”Jakubowska sees Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s leadership as a valuable asset. She believes that Tusk, who was president of the European Council for 5 years, understands the intricacies of Brussels, and his leadership will be crucial for Poland’s presidency to be effective.“We are ready to lead and fight for Europe’s freedom and sovereignty,” Tusk said during the inauguration ceremony in Warsaw. An ambitious schedule — 40 formal and 20 informal council meetings and 300 events during the next six-month tenure — will test Poland’s ability to unify the EU and drive progress on its ambitious goals for a stronger and more secure Europe.

News.Az