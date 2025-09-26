Poland urges citizens to immediately leave Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s Embassy in Minsk has advised all Polish citizens to immediately leave Belarus as of September 25, citing escalating security risks linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In a statement, the embassy warned that “in the event of a drastic deterioration in the security situation, border closures, or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may prove significantly more difficult or even impossible,” News.Az reports.

The warning comes amid rising tensions between NATO and Russia following a series of airspace violations, as well as the repeated arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens.

