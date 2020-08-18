Poland's health minister resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Tuesday he was resigning from his post.

The announcement came a day after Deputy Health Minister Janusz Cieszynski announced he was leaving the ministry.

The resignations come at a time of growing criticism of how Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has been dealing with the pandemic as the daily numbers of new infections remain high.

