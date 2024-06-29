Police and protesters clash outside German far-right conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police and protesters have clashed outside the annual conference of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Tens of thousands of people opposed to the AfD gathered in the city of Essen, local media reported, with police drafted in from around the country in a bid to prevent disorder.Local police said officers had been injured in the violence, which began in the early hours of Saturday morning before the official demonstration had started.The AfD's conference comes weeks after it shocked Germany's political establishment by coming second in European elections, winning 16% of all votes and beating the ruling centre-left party.Disorder broke out at dawn on Saturday when a group of protesters attempted to reach the Grugahalle music venue where the meeting was due to be held.Delegates were seen being ushered towards the venue by riot police after some protesters attempted to prevent the conference from beginning by blocking the road.The local police force said it had used batons and tear gas to control crowds and had made "several" arrests as of midday.Police in Essen reported further clashes later on Saturday and claimed officers had been attacked by masked protesters, though much of the demonstration was peaceful.As many as 100,000 people were expected to take part in the demonstrations over the weekend, German broadcaster DW reported.

