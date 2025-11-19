Police raid in Rio de Janeiro leaves at least two dead
- 19 Nov 2025 14:15
- 19 Nov 2025 14:29
- 1040523
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/police-raid-in-rio-de-janeiro-leaves-at-least-two-dead Copied
Photo: Getty Images
At least two people were killed and four others injured during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro’s Vila Kennedy neighborhood, CNN Brasil reported on Wednesday.
The outlet did not provide further details about the circumstances of the raid or the condition of those wounded, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.