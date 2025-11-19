Explosions rock Lviv and Ternopil as Russia launches new strike on Western Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western Ukraine came under heavy attack early Wednesday as Russian forces launched another massive combined strike targeting the Lviv and Ternopil regions. According to the Lviv Regional Military Administration and national broadcaster Suspilne, multiple waves of drones and missiles were detected overnight as air-raid alerts sounded across the western part of the country.

In Lviv, authorities reported that several groups of attack drones were approaching the city from the south and east. By 06:40 Kyiv time, residents heard explosions, though officials urged the public not to share any photos, videos or location details to avoid assisting enemy forces. The Lviv Regional Military Administration stressed that the threat remained active and called for “information silence.” Mayor Andriy Sadovyi also appealed to residents not to ignore the air raid alert and to stay in shelters until further notice. As of 06:55, there were no confirmed reports of injuries or structural damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Explosions were also reported in Ternopil, where local authorities issued similar warnings. Residents were urged to remain in shelters as drones had earlier been detected moving toward the region from the north. Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal asked citizens on Telegram to stay safe and refrain from posting any imagery during the attack. The situation escalated further by 07:10, when the Ternopil Regional Military Administration announced a missile threat. According to the Ukrainian Air Forces, missiles had entered the southern part of the Ternopil region and were moving westward.

The strike on November 19 is part of a broader overnight assault in which Russia used strike drones, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and other types of long-range weaponry. The attack triggered defensive responses beyond Ukraine’s borders. Poland confirmed that it scrambled allied aircraft, deploying fighter jets and an early warning aircraft as Russian missiles approached western Ukrainian airspace.

Ukraine’s Air Forces continue tracking incoming threats as the situation develops, with authorities repeatedly urging residents of affected regions to remain in shelters until all-clear signals are issued.

News.Az