Police rescue 68-year-old woman from burning car on New York highway - VIDEO

Photo: Video screenshot

A 68-year-old woman is in stable condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle that overturned in a crash early Sunday morning on a New York highway, police said, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. when Chester Police Department units, along with other emergency responders, were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park, according to a police statement.

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered that the driver was still trapped in the vehicle that had been consumed by flames, police said.

“Officer Nicholas Contino was the first police officer to arrive on scene,” authorities said in their statement. “He gave his fire extinguisher to a passing motorist and worked to locate the operator in the vehicle. He was able to break the sunroof glass and free her from the vehicle. With the assistance of two passing motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS, she was removed from the vehicle and away from the fire.”

The woman who was driving the car has not been named by authorities, but officials did say that she was a 68-year-old resident of Warwick, New York, and that she suffered burns to about a third of her body.

The woman was immediately taken to Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit and currently remains in stable condition.

“Officer Contino’s effort greatly increased the motorist’s chances for survival and he is commended for a job well done,” police said.


