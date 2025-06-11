Police rescue 68-year-old woman from burning car on New York highway - VIDEO

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. when Chester Police Department units, along with other emergency responders, were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park, according to a police statement.

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered that the driver was still trapped in the vehicle that had been consumed by flames, police said.

“Officer Nicholas Contino was the first police officer to arrive on scene,” authorities said in their statement. “He gave his fire extinguisher to a passing motorist and worked to locate the operator in the vehicle. He was able to break the sunroof glass and free her from the vehicle. With the assistance of two passing motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS, she was removed from the vehicle and away from the fire.”