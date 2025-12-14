Police scour Brown University after gunman kills two and injures nine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gunman wearing black fatally shot at least two people and wounded nine others at Brown University on Saturday during final exams, police said, as officers continued searching for the suspect on the Ivy League campus, News.Az reports, citing the Irish News.

University president Christina Paxson said she was told that 10 people who were shot were students. Another person was injured by fragments from the shooting, but it was not clear if that victim was a student, she said.

Officers scattered across the campus and into an affluent neighbourhood filled with historic and stately brick homes, searching academic buildings, backyards and porches late into the night after the shooting erupted in the afternoon.

The suspect was a man in dark clothing who was last seen leaving the engineering building where the attack happened, said Timothy O’Hara, deputy chief of Providence police.

Security footage showed the suspect walking away from the building, but his face was not visible. Some witnesses reported that the man, who could be in his 30s, may have been wearing a camouflage mask, Mr O’Hara said.

Investigators were not yet sure how the gunman got inside the first-floor classroom where he opened fire. Outer doors of the building were unlocked, but rooms being used for final exams required badge access, Providence’s mayor said. Authorities believe the suspect used a handgun, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorised to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. “The unthinkable has happened,” said Democratic Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, who vowed that all resources were being deployed to catch the suspect. Mayor Brett Smiley said a shelter-in-place order remained in effect and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside or not return home until it is lifted. Streets that normally bustle with activity on weekends were eerily quiet. “The Brown community’s heart is breaking, and Providence’s heart is breaking along with it,” Mr Smiley said. Nine people with gunshot wounds were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where one was in critical condition, said Kelly Brennan, a spokesperson for the hospital. Six required intensive care but were not getting worse, and two were stable, she said. University officials initially told students and staff that a suspect was in custody, but later said that was not the case. The mayor said a person preliminarily thought to be involved was detained but was later determined to have no involvement. Nearly five hours after the shooting, officers in tactical gear led students out of some campus buildings and into a fitness centre.

News.Az