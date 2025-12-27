Polish airports reopen after Russian strikes on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in southeastern Poland have reopened after a temporary closure caused by military aircraft operations linked to Russian strikes on Ukraine, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) confirmed.

The airports were briefly closed as Polish and allied fighter jets conducted operations in the area. The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command reported that no violations of Polish airspace occurred during the activity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Travelers can now resume flights normally as authorities continue monitoring the region amid ongoing tensions in neighboring Ukraine.

