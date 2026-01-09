Polish farmers protest Mercosur trade deal in Warsaw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish farmers are set to stage a protest in Warsaw on Friday against the EU’s proposed trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc. The demonstration will start at 11:00 a.m. at Plac Defilad in central Warsaw, while President Karol Nawrocki is scheduled to meet farmers an hour earlier.

Farmers warn that the agreement could flood European markets with cheaper imports from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, threatening local producers. The protest coincides with a vote in Brussels where EU ambassadors are deciding on safeguard clauses in the deal, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The Mercosur pact aims to grant preferential access to EU markets for selected agricultural products, while opening South American markets to European industrial goods. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had planned to sign the deal in Brazil in late December but failed to secure enough support from member states. She has since proposed new incentives for farmers, including faster access to €45 billion in EU funding and earmarking 10% of future national and regional budgets for rural investment.

News.Az