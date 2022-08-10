Polish PM calls for reform against EU 'imperialism' - Welt op-ed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the European Union of imperialistic behaviour towards smaller member states in an op-ed published on the Welt news website on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"Political practice has shown that the positions of Germany and France count more than all the others," Morawiecki wrote for the German news outlet, calling for a more consensus-based approach.

"So we are dealing with a formal democracy and a de facto oligarchy in which the strongest hold power," he said, adding that EU imperialism must be combated as well as Russian imperialism.

