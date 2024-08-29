Polish PM confirms start of preparatory work for first nuclear power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced the start of preparatory work for Poland’s inaugural nuclear power plant.

The current version of the Polish Nuclear Power Programme (PPEJ) from 2020 envisages the construction of two nuclear power plants with a total capacity of 6-9 GW with 100% ownership by the State Treasury and Poland’s nuclear power plant developer (PEJ) as an investor and operator, News.Az reports citing foreign media.During a press conference on Wednesday, Tusk said that preparatory works are “in full swing,” beginning with the construction of essential infrastructure.He added that the project will involve significant investments in road construction and railway modernization.The prime minister mentioned that Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak informed him that these tasks are already underway.During the same press conference, Finance Minister Andrzej Domański announced that the government has secured €1.07 billion for the next year to support the nuclear power plant project.In August, the government’s plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure outlined a bill proposing approximately €14 billion in public support for PEJ.The support would be provided through an increase in the company’s share capital, either by cash contributions or non-cash assets like Treasury securities. However, this financial support can only be granted after receiving approval from the European Commission for state aid.

News.Az