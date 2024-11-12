Polish President at COP29: nuclear is the future

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the COP29 climate summit in Baku, President Andrzej Duda highlighted that despite numerous challenges, Poland was honoring its commitments and progressing towards sustainable development and a fair transition, News,Az reports citing foreign media.

The summit, themed "In Solidarity for a Green World," began on Tuesday (November 12) in Azerbaijan’s capital, gathering world leaders, with Poland represented by President Duda.In his address, Duda emphasized his dedication to elevating climate policy during his presidency, noting the significance of ratifying the Paris Agreement in 2016. He reflected on Poland’s organization of COP24 in Katowice in 2018, where the Katowice Rulebook for implementing the Paris Agreement and the Declaration on Solidarity and Just Transition were adopted. He described this as a foundation for global energy and economic transformation, stressing Poland’s commitment to sustainable practices.Duda highlighted the COP24 ministerial declaration "Forests for Climate," underscoring Poland's commitment to forests as essential natural carbon sinks that also sustain biodiversity. He noted that biodiversity is vital for life on Earth and reiterated Poland’s belief in a just transition, stating that such a transformation must benefit society and not compromise current living standards.

News.Az