Political scientist: OSCE Minsk Group imitates the teeming activity

Statements by the President of Azerbaijan regarding the activities, or rather the inaction of the OSCE Minsk Group, are timely, targeted and substantive.

The due statement came from political analyst Tofig Abbasov while talking to News.az about the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that Baku expects from this organization more concrete steps with regard to the Armenian provocation towards the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

The political scientist noted that the OSCE Minsk Group is engaged in imitation of teeming activity, while there is no progress in overcoming those obstacles, which are built exactly by the Armenian side.

"For several years we have been observing a situation when MG works tirelessly for the sake of our own well-being. The point is that this group of diplomats, together with the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Kasprzyk, actually got a good job. They are always in sight and should they hold a meeting of foreign ministers or top officials, they immediately begin to talk about the fact that there are big strides, that this is a very important process, that another big step has been taken towards achieving the result. In fact, at best, we see a step on the spot. There's no movement forward. Either there's a step forward and two steps back. And if the Minsk Group diplomats consider it the right approach, they are inexcusably wrong," he said.

According to the expert, it is not by chance that the President of Azerbaijan says this openly and that these remarks should be taken into account by the Minsk Group diplomats.

"Because it can't go on like this. The President is right in saying that for ten years there has been no progress. How long can you stand idly by and pretend that everything is normal and under control? The absolutely precise assessment was that the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs (Azerbaijan and Armenia - ed.) in the format of videoconference was an empty meeting. Absolutely nothing, no questions have been solved, no preconditions for moving forward, and in general the very activity of these meetings is zero. Because the Armenian side is systematically and resolutely doing its best not to get out of the stagnation situation, and on the other hand they are trying to stall the status quo. We all understand that. And the President of Azerbaijan is already putting a question point-blank. It is not by chance that he reminded about the events of April 2016 (the clashes in Nagorno Karabakh) and in fact, the Armenian side by its inaction with the indulgence of the OSCE Minsk Group is doing everything possible to make the solution of the problem by force inevitable. As they say, this is what they fought for. So, I think that these statements of President Ilham Aliyev were timely and very important. They will just change the situation and lead to changes," political scientist Tofig Abbasov concluded.

News.Az