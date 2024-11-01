Political shift in Botswana as voters reject long-serving governing party

Political shift in Botswana as voters reject long-serving governing party

+ ↺ − 16 px

Voters in Botswana have delivered a stunning rebuke to the country's ruling party, marking a significant political shift in the diamond-rich nation.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) – in power since independence in 1966 – has won only one parliamentary seat as of early Friday morning, early election results show, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by human rights lawyer Duma Boko, has won 20 seats, according to the early tallies.UDC looks set to form the government as it is projected to pass the 31-seat threshold for a majority in parliament.The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), supported by former President Ian Khama, has secured five seats while the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has so far won eight seats.The three opposition parties have together won 31 of 61 parliamentary seats, meaning the ruling BDP has no chance of winning a majority.As MPs elect the president in Botswana, Boko is on course to become the next head of state once parliament meets for the first time.UDC supporters have been celebrating in the capital Gaborone and other parts of the country.Official results are expected to be announced by the Independent Electoral Commission later Friday.Despite overseeing a dramatic change in Botswana, recent poor economic growth and high unemployment dented the BDP’s popularity.Boko will replace Mokgweetsi Masisi – in office since 2018 – who led the BDP’s failed campaign.The president ran on a message that his party could bring about “change”, but not enough voters were convinced the BDP could do what was needed for the country.

News.Az