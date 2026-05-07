Polls open across UK in biggest elections since 2024

Polls open across UK in biggest elections since 2024

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Polls have opened across England, Scotland and Wales for the biggest set of elections since Labour came to power in 2024.

Millions of voters are heading to polling stations across the United Kingdom, although the key point is that this is not a general election, meaning seats in Westminster are not being contested, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

In Scotland and Wales, voters will choose who governs their respective nations.

All seats in their devolved parliaments—responsible for key public services such as health and housing—are up for election.

In England, around 5,000 council seats across 136 local authorities are being contested, along with six mayoral positions. These local bodies oversee services including social care, libraries, and waste collection.

The elections therefore involve multiple contests taking place simultaneously across different parts of the country.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00. The first results are expected overnight.

News.Az