Pope Francis' coffin sealed in St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of funeral

On the eve of the funeral Mass, Pope Francis’ coffin was solemnly sealed in a private ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica, marking the end of a public farewell attended by approximately 250,000 mourners.

Since Wednesday, the Pope had been lying in state, drawing a steady stream of visitors from around the world. As the final mourners passed through, the basilica gradually emptied in preparation for Saturday morning’s funeral, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

The deceased Pope lay in state in front of the Confessio altar in a wooden coffin, wrapped in a red chasuble, with a white mitre and a rosary clasped in his hands – the coffin resting at ground level, without a catafalque. This was Francis' own decision..

The ceremony, led by Cardinal-Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, began with the reading of a document listing the stages of Jorge Mario Bergoglio's life and his most important activities as Pope. It stated that the memory of the 266th Pope “remains in the heart of the Church and of all humanity”.

Among the milestones mentioned were his stay in Germany at the end of the 1980s and his multifaceted work in Argentina: "He was a simple and popular pastor in his archdiocese, who travelled far and wide, even by metro and bus. He lived in a flat and prepared his own food because he felt like a normal person.”

Archbishop Diego Ravelli spread a white silk cloth over the face of the Pope, while Cardinal-Camerlengo Farrell sprinkled Francis with holy water. A bag containing coins and medals minted during his pontificate was then placed in the coffin with the Pope.

The lid was then placed on the zinc coffin, along with Francis’ cross and coat of arms and a plaque with the Pope's name and the duration of his life and Petrine ministry, while psalms were sung. After the zinc coffin was sealed, the seals of the Cardinal-Camerlengo and the Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Office for Liturgical Celebrations and the Vatican Chapter were imprinted. The wooden coffin, which bears a cross and the coat of arms of the deceased pope, was then sealed.

News.Az