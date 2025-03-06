Pope Francis continues recovery after another restful night, Vatican says

Pope Francis has another good night at Rome's Gemelli hospital where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia and is resting, the Holy See Press Office stated on Thursday morning.

"The night passed quietly; the Pope is still resting," the press office informed journalists on Thursday morning, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

On Wednesday evening, the press office released the following statement providing the daily medical update on Pope Francis' health.

"The Holy Father remained stable today as well, without any episodes of respiratory insufficiency.

"As planned, he utilized supplemental, high-flow oxygenation, and non-invasive mechanical ventilation will be resumed tonight.

"The Holy Father increased his respiratory and active motor physiotherapy. He spent the day in his armchair.

"Given the complexity of the clinical situation, the prognosis remains guarded.

"This morning, in the private apartment located on the 10th floor, the Holy Father participated in the rite of the blessing of the Sacred Ashes, which were imposed on him by the celebrant. He then received the Eucharist.

"Afterwards, he engaged in several work activities. During the morning, he also called Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of the Holy Family Church in Gaza.

"In the afternoon, he alternated between rest and work."

Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since he was hospitalized on February 14.

His bilateral pneumonia is following the normal evolution of a condition of this type under treatment. The Pope actively cooperates with the prescribed therapies, and his mood remains good.

The Pope's doctors underline the absence of crises in the last two days, but time is needed for further evaluations. The clinical picture remains stable in the context of a complex situation.

