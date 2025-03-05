Pope Francis rested well overnight after respiratory failure: Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an update on Wednesday morning, the Holy See press office reported that Pope Francis had a restful night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia.

"Pope Francis rested well overnight and woke up slightly after 8 a.m. this morning," the Holy See press office said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

"The Pope is receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. His overall clinical condition remains stable, including heart, kidney, and blood values," the statement noted.

On Tuesday evening, the Holy See press office, in its evening medical update on the Holy Father's health noted that the Pope's clinical condition remained stable during the day and that he did not experience episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm.

Moreover, it noted, the Pope did not run a fever, and remained alert, cooperative with therapies, and oriented.

Tuesday morning, he transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy.

It explained that overnight on Tuesday, as scheduled, he would resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation until Wednesday morning, and that his prognosis remains guarded.

The press office also added that during the day, he had alternated between spending time in prayer and at rest, and received the Eucharist.

News.Az