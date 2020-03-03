Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis has tested negative for coronavirus, according to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had no immediate comment on the report, Reuters reported.



Earlier, the 83-year old Pope Francis canceled several events due to his feeling "slightly unwell," the Vatican informed. These reports caused media speculation in the light of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Last week, the MCM News portal claimed that several people from the Pope’s inner circle might have contracted coronavirus, which led to quarantine measures being introduced in the Vatican. The Vatican press service dismissed these reports as false.

