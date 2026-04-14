Iranian Christian MPs condemn Trump over "insult" to Pope

In a joint statement, Ara Shahverdyan, Sharli Anuyeh Tekiyeh and Geghard Mansourian, who represent Christian communities in the Iranian parliament, addressed their message to the Pope and criticised the US president's recent remarks, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

“Your Holiness Pope Leo XIV, while expressing our gratitude for your firm stance regarding the attack by criminal enemies against our beloved country Iran, we… condemn the insult by the delusional President of the United States against you,” the statement said.

The MPs, speaking on behalf of Assyrian, Chaldean Catholic and Armenian Catholic communities, as well as the Armenian Apostolic Church in Iran, said such behaviour amounted to an attack on religious values.

“We declare that insulting you, a spiritual father, is not only contrary to the teachings of Christianity but also constitutes a clear affront to the call for peace, justice and humanity,” they said.

They added that disrespect for religious leaders and sacred values, particularly Jesus Christ, “the symbol of peace and brotherhood,” was unacceptable to any “free-minded person.”