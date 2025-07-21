Pope Leo XIV urges immediate aid to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV has called for urgent humanitarian assistance to Gaza following a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The sides discussed the escalating violence in Gaza and the West Bank, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the statement released after the call, the Pope strongly emphasized the need to protect civilians and ensure adherence to international humanitarian law during the ongoing conflict.

“The Holy Father repeated his appeal for international humanitarian law to be fully respected, emphasizing in particular the obligation to protect civilians and sacred places, the prohibition of the indiscriminate use of force and the forced transfer of the population," the press release said.

Amid what the Vatican described as a "tragic humanitarian situation," the pope underlined the urgency of delivering aid to affected civilians.

"Emphasis was placed on the urgent need to provide assistance to those most vulnerable to the consequences of the conflict and to allow the adequate entry of humanitarian aid," it said.

The two leaders also marked a diplomatic milestone between the Holy See and the State of Palestine. The pope "recalled the auspicious tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine, signed on 26 June 2015, which entered into force on 2 January 2016," the statement concluded.

News.Az