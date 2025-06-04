Pope urged Putin to make ‘gesture’ for Ukraine peace: Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a "gesture that favours peace" during a phone call on Wednesday, as the two discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to the Vatican, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During their afternoon call, the first since Leo became head of the Catholic Church, "the pope made an appeal for Russia to make a gesture that favours peace, (and) underlined the importance of dialogue for the realisation of positive contacts between the parties and to seek solutions to the conflict", the Vatican said.

