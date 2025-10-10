Volkswagen sees third-quarter sales boost from Europe and EV growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volkswagen Group reported a 1% increase in global deliveries in the third quarter, driven by strong sales in Western Europe and a rise in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries, the company said on Friday.

While deliveries in China fell 7%, Volkswagen outperformed rivals such as Mercedes, which saw a 27% drop, and BMW, which declined 0.4% over the same period. Growth in Europe and South America helped offset challenges in China and the United States, according to Marco Schubert, a member of Volkswagen’s extended executive committee for sales, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Volkswagen’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries surged 33.1% in the third quarter to 252,100 units. The growth was strongest in North America (213.5%) and Europe (60%), while China saw a 55% drop due to market conditions.

The Porsche AG unit also experienced a 26% decline in sales to China in the first nine months of 2025.

In September, Volkswagen cut its 2025 financial guidance, citing a €5.1 billion ($5.9 billion) impact from Porsche’s delayed rollout of all-electric models.

The results highlight the continued importance of EVs and regional market dynamics in shaping Volkswagen’s performance amid global economic and automotive industry challenges.

