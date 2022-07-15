Port of Baku, Türkiye’s Albayrak Holding ink agreement on cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) and Türkiye’s Albayrak Holding have signed an agreement on cooperation.

The document was inked by Director General of the Port of Baku Taleh Ziyadov and President of Albayrak Holding Ahmet Albayrak, News.Az reports.

The strategic location of the port, its technical capabilities and achievements became the basis for cooperation with Albayrak Holding.

Within the agreement, the Holding will invest in the construction and management of a bulk cargo terminal in the Port of Baku, as well as in the management of a Ro-Ro terminal in order to redirect Turkish wheeled vehicles from Central Asia to Azerbaijan.

News.Az